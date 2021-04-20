 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Orangeburg, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

