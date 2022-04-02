 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

