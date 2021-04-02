 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News