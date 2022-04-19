 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

