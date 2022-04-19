Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orang…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 1…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It lo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds NW …