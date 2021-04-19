 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

