Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
