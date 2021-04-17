Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.