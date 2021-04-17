For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg.…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s to…