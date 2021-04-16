 Skip to main content
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

