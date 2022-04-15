Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
