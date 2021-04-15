Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.