Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
