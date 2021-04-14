 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

