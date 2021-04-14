Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today…