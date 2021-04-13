Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.