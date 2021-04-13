Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…