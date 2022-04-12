For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. I…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It s…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…