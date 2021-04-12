Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.