Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.