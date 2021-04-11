This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…