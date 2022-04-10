 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

