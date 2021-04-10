Orangeburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
