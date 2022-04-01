For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Perio…