Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.