Weary widow worries for husband's health

Dear Annie: I'm in my 70s, as is my boyfriend. For the most part, we get along. But lately, I'm starting to worry about him. He lost his fiancee about five years ago, and I lost my husband six years ago, so we both know grief.

He still buys things for his fiancee, which I think is strange. I asked him about it, and he said, "She always liked this picture, so I bought it for her." Little strange, I think. He texts her phone number when he's down. I told him he can always talk to me, but he says he likes talking to her. He also says he loves me but it's a different kind of love. What does that mean? Please give me some advice in dealing with this. -- Confused

Dear Confused: Grief is a funny thing. It has no set timeline, and it manifests itself differently in everyone. It sounds like your boyfriend is stuck, though, and could use some professional help. He needs to process and accept his loss.

Attend couples counseling so that he can address his attachment to his late fiancee and start building a future with you.

