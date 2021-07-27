Weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street back from records

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index gave up 25.09 points, or 1.1%, to 2,191.83.

Part of the uncertainty hovering over markets has to do with COVID-19 and its potential impact on the recovery. Case numbers and hospitalizations have been ticking higher in certain parts of the U.S. and world as the Delta variant spreads.

"The pace of growth is being questioned because of COVID-19 variants," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "There is some concern that the pace may not be as robust."

Investors also were monitoring a regulatory clampdown by China on various companies. Chinese stocks fell again Tuesday after Beijing announced enforcement measures on technology and real estate and was reported to be considering restrictions on for-profit education ventures. Authorities say they need to protect public safety and financial stability, restrain surging housing costs and promote social welfare.

"In trying to understand the delta variant, what's going on in China, is it a fundamental shift in the economic outlook, in the earnings outlook over the rest of the year and the beginning of the year?" McKnight said. "We don't think that it is, but we acknowledge that it creates volatility, particularly when you've already had a large run this year."