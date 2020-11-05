Weakened Eta drenches Honduras; could reach Gulf of Mexico

Marvin Aparicio of Honduras' emergency management agency said Wednesday that some 457 homes had been damaged, mostly by floodwaters. There were 41 communities cut off by washed out roads and nine bridges in the country were wiped out by swollen rivers.

Among those rescued were Karen Patricia Serrano, her husband and five children. Their home was flooded with waters from the Lancetilla river and they had been in a shelter in the northern city of Tela since Monday.

"We lost everything," the 32-year-old woman said. "I don't know what we're going to do. I even lost my little animals," she said, referring to chickens, cats and dogs.

Óscar Armando Martínez Flores, his wife and seven children were in the same shelter. Their home near the Lancetilla river also flooded, and they made it out only with the clothes they were wearing.

"The rains began Monday and the river overflowed," Martínez said Wednesday. "The firefighters and police arrived to take us out because the houses were flooded."