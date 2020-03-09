We'll always have 'Hardball'

It is tempting once more to ask why so many television newsmen have been swept up in the #MeToo movement. The industry, even more than other lines of work, has long been fertile ground for harassment. So much of the medium is about appearances that many of the metrics are misplaced. On top of that, even on good days most normal humans would be uncomfortable on air. It's simply much more exposed and vulnerable than real life.

This course correction was essential given the abuses with which we're now all familiar, but now seems a good time to recognize that not all sins are created equal. One woman's compliment is another's sexual harassment. Clearly, the answer is to avoid making personal comments, but I worry this is leading us to stifle human interaction.

We're all mixed bags, some parts good and some bad. Feelings get hurt from time to time. A compliment may be unwelcome, but there are ways to circumnavigate spectacle and demands for retribution. Pressure from women's organizations demanding Matthews' exit is just the latest form of extortion exerted against corporations nervous about boycotts and, in this case, ratings.