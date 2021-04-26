We are leading, but not the witness

More errors are made at trick one than at any other specific trick. So, this week, let's consider some of the problems that might face the first active player at trick one -- the opening leader.

Look only at the West hand and the auction. What would you lead against four hearts?

North was right to respond one diamond. Skip a long diamond suit to show a major only with a weak responding hand.

What has West learned from the auction? That North-South have a 4-4 heart fit, and North surely has at least five diamonds (otherwise, he would have responded one heart).

Let's go through West's leading options. A club is lousy, straight into declarer's first-bid suit. The diamond queen is superficially tempting, but dummy has length there, and it is usually better to lead a suit not bid by an opponent. A trump is potentially suicidal. That leaves the spade two, which would be my clear choice. Also, a point that is mega-important, the low-card lead from length guarantees at least one honor in the suit. (If you do not have an honor, lead high -- top of nothing.)