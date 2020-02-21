We are continuing to lead the defense

Neil Armstrong, during a graduation speech at USC in 2005, said, "I hope you become comfortable with the use of logic without being deceived into concluding that logic will inevitably lead you to the correct conclusion."

It seems that he wasn't a bridge player. I guess it was just too hard to hold the cards when wearing a spacesuit! But in bridge, all players should use logic to find the best bids, leads, defenses and declarer-plays.

In today's deal, North responded two no-trump, the Jacoby Forcing Raise showing four or more spades and at least game-forcing values. South, knowing his partner had to have heart values, used Blackwood. When North replied five hearts, East woke up and doubled. What did that logically mean?

When North denied a king, South signed off in six spades.

East's double had to be lead-directing, so West led the heart two. Now, however South squirmed, he had to lose two heart tricks.

Note that after the diamond-queen lead, declarer will win, draw trumps, cash his other minor-suit winners and play a heart to the 10. Yes, East wins with his jack, but he is endplayed. He must either lead away from the heart king or concede a ruff-and-sluff.

Given East's double, how logical would it have been for South to put North into six no-trump? Note that that contract makes if declarer reads the end-position after cashing all of his black-suit winners. The curious may work it out.

