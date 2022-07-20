Watch the cards, but think as well

In defense, if you lead an ace, king or queen in a suit, it is traditional for your partner to play a high card to say he likes the suit and to request a continuation. Conversely, a low card is discouraging. However, there are times when some flexibility is needed.

Against three no-trump, West leads from his longest suit, but selects the nine, rather than the five, to deny an honor -- top of trash! Declarer sees eight immediate winners: three hearts and five clubs. His best play is to win trick one with dummy's heart king and to drop a deceptive queen from his hand. Then he calls for a low diamond, hoping to sneak a ninth trick immediately.

However, East should pause to consider the defensive prospects. He shouldn't be fooled by South's false card, because the opening lead tells him that South has the heart 10. Also, East can see that five club tricks are ready to run. Even if declarer has only two low clubs, West will have king-jack-doubleton. So, if declarer wins one diamond trick, the contract is home.

Is there any chance for the defenders to get five tricks first? Yes, there is one faint hope. East must assume that his partner has four strong spades. At trick two, East wins with the diamond ace. Then he leads the spade king. Although West signals with the two -- hopefully in tempo -- East mustn't be deflected. He should realize that West cannot afford a higher spot-card. East continues with his second spade, and the contract is defeated.