Watch out for the black herring

There are some contracts that would be much easier to make if declarer didn't hold a particular card to distract him. In today's deal, how should South play in four hearts after West leads a spade and East puts up the queen?

The auction was straightforward and predictable.

The original declarer won the first trick with the spade ace, crossed to dummy with a trump and tried the club finesse. However, West won with the king, led a spade to his partner's king, and then carefully played the spade seven under East's 10. Now East shifted to the diamond jack, covered by the queen, king and ace. South led a club to his ace, played a heart to the jack and ruffed a club. But the clubs didn't break 3-3, so declarer lost two spades, one diamond and one club to go down one.

The red -- or black -- herring was the club queen. After leading a trump to the dummy at trick two and discovering that they weren't breaking 4-0, South should have played a club to the ace and continued with the club queen. Here, West would win with the king and lead a spade, East cashing two tricks in the suit before switching to the diamond jack. But declarer could win on the board, ruff a club high, return to dummy with a trump and ruff another club. Finally, South would lead a heart to dummy and discard his diamond six on the established club seven.

If South had been dealt a low club instead of the queen, he surely would have made his contract.

