WATCH NOW: Predicted S.C. COVID-19 deaths rise as more reopening debated

“I get letters from ladies that are dying to go to the beauty parlor. Of course, we don't want them to die when they go to the beauty parlor,” the governor said.

Up next is reopening businesses like barber shops and gyms as well as dine-in restaurants. McMaster said he is studying and consulting with health experts and could have an announcement either late this week or early next week about when and how that might happen.

McMaster said he is paying attention to other states that are reopening faster, but keeping in mind a lot of people aren't ready to get out, especially older and more vulnerable residents.

“We've got to do a lot of balancing and a lot of thinking and a lot of innovating in order to get South Carolina back on top,” McMaster said.

He also is paying attention to case counts and deaths, but said additional information discovered in the past few months about how the virus spreads and can be combated is also important.

“I think we're moving just right because we have information, facts and statistics,” McMaster said.