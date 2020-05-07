WATCH NOW: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Across South Carolina, 46,747 people filed an initial claim for unemployment last week.
That’s a decrease of 18,412 initial claims from the week before and the third decrease recorded since mid-March.
In the last seven weeks, the total number of initial claims received is 453,636. The agency has paid more than $831 million in a combination of state and federal benefits.
Claims filed in The T&D Region last week include:
• Bamberg County – 100 people
• Calhoun County – 83 people
• Orangeburg County – 876 people
