WATCH NOW: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties
WATCH NOW: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Across South Carolina, 46,747 people filed an initial claim for unemployment last week.

That’s a decrease of 18,412 initial claims from the week before and the third decrease recorded since mid-March.

In the last seven weeks, the total number of initial claims received is 453,636. The agency has paid more than $831 million in a combination of state and federal benefits.

Claims filed in The T&D Region last week include:

• Bamberg County – 100 people

• Calhoun County – 83 people

• Orangeburg County – 876 people

