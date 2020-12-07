Washington ends Pittsburgh's perfect season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months flirting with perfection, insisting all the time they were far from flawless.

They weren't wrong. Pittsburgh's bid for an unbeaten season is over. The Washington Football Team's bid for an unlikely division title may just be beginning.

Alex Smith threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, Dustin Hopkins kicked a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining, and Washington beat the Steelers 23-17 on Monday night.

Pittsburgh (11-1) missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth and dropped into a tie with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City for the top spot in the AFC with four games remaining. A day after the New York Giants pulled an upset in Seattle, Washington (5-7) kept pace by rallying from 14 points down to win in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1991.

Washington won the Super Bowl that season. The club's expectations this year are far more modest in Ron Rivera's first season as coach.