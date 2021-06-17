Was it courageous or foolhardy?

Mary Tyler Moore said, "Pain nourishes courage. You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you." Bridge players whose finesses work more than 50% of the time can afford to be optimistic. But for most players, finding a courageous play may require considerable imagination.

This deal occurred during a French tournament some years ago. Jean-Pierre Carde (West) missed a chance for a truly courageous play.

The auction by Laurent Bouscarel (South) and Jean-Christophe Quantin was lengthy but reasonable. Following South's two-heart reverse, three diamonds was game-forcing; North would have rebid a conventional two no-trump with a weak hand.

Declarer won the first trick with his club ace, drew trumps and played a heart to dummy's nine. After it held the trick, Bouscarel continued with the spade ace (discarding a club) and the spade queen, preparing to throw a second club. When East covered with the king, South ruffed, played a heart to dummy's ace, threw his second club loser on the spade jack and conceded one heart trick.

Nicely done by declarer, but Carde realized he had missed a great chance. Suppose, on the first heart lead, he had bravely played the king. Wouldn't South, placing the heart jack with East, have won with dummy's ace, thrown one club on the spade ace and run the heart 10 through East? If so, the contract would have failed, South having to lose a club trick as well.

