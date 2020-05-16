Wary of wading into dating waters

Dear Annie : In the current COVID-19 crisis a lot of people are online dating. I've never done it before but am interested in trying it. The problem is I am having a hard time believing people are who they say they are on their profiles, because of all the catfish stories I've heard about. How do I find a relationship if I have doubts about the person on the dating site? -- First-Time Online Dating Doubter

Dear Doubter: You're wise to be wary. Online dating is a wonderful tool, but there are always going to be some malicious actors who use it as a weapon. Fortunately, you can take steps to protect yourself. First, do your research. When you're messaging with someone on a dating site, Google their name and see if they have social media accounts. Paste or upload their profile photo to Google's "Search by Image" page to make sure that they didn't take the photo from somewhere else on the internet. Second, the standard advice would be to go on a date as soon as possible -- in a safe, public place. The quarantine version of that is to video chat. This is not only smart for avoiding catfishing; it also helps you avoid wasting time chatting online with someone whom you may have no chemistry. Lastly, trust your gut. If something seems off, it probably is. There are plenty of fish in the sea who aren't up to anything fishy.