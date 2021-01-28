Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Sign up now to be a member. https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sign up now to be a member. https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina women's basketball team rolled to its fourth homecourt win of the season Thursday, beating South Carolina Sta…
The Trump campaign's top lawyers -- Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis -- went into the weekend before Thanksgiving on the offensive. T…
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday. Now it’s Giving Tuesday.
Donald Trump’s greatest skill as a businessman is using the courts to turn failure into success. He has led companies into bankruptcies six ti…
It’s as if the colder weather this week is designed to put emphasis on South Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney had a lot to be happy about after Clemson's 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Fire destroyed a home and vehicle on Wednesday just outside of the city limits of Orangeburg. The blaze also damaged a power pole and a neighb…
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Associate Degree Nursing program has been named the third-best ADN program out of 733 nursing schools i…
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Top-ranked South Carolina jumped into the new season by playing three games in the first five days. The Gamecocks were challenged o…
The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, via Zoom video conference.
CONWAY -- ESPN College GameDay will head to the "Surf Turf" on Saturday, Dec. 5, as the premier college football pregame show will go live fro…
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – There’s talk that Clemson University running back Darien Rencher will one day be the Atlantic Coast Conference commis…
Both S.C. State basketball teams return to action Wednesday against non-conference opponents.
A 13-year-old male is suspected of shooting a man in the chest on Goff Avenue in Orangeburg on Monday morning, according to the Orangeburg Cou…
Orangeburg officials are excited about the potential relocation of City Hall.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Nurturer. Smiler. Good cook. Independent. These are just some of the ways Idella Dantzler Smith of Orangeburg has been described over the cour…
Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall announced on Tuesday the identification of the man who died in a residential house fire in Cope on…
Industrial hemp is rapidly growing in the state of South Carolina, as well as the expectation that the emerging crop will increase the standar…
South Carolina State University’s Rehabilitation Counseling program has been awarded educational grants totaling $1.95 million.
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, and with over 400 registered bidders from states and counties identified as hot-spot areas, Orangeburg Coun…
Fifty years ago, Orangeburg County initiated an educational system that completely changed the course of the social side of life for the peopl…
Fifty years ago, Orangeburg County initiated an educational system that completely changed the course of the social side of life for the peopl…
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Two motor vehicle crashes over the Thanksgiving occurred miles apart but have a deadly similarity.
Orangeburg County has 22 more cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environme…
Orangeburg County
A North Carolina-based industrial hemp company has built a new cannabis oil extraction facility in Neeses.
Orangeburg County property owners delinquent on their property taxes are encouraged to pay their outstanding taxes sooner rather than later de…
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated Robert G. Woods IV as director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS). Woods h…
Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities natural gas division now has the ability to summon additional help in emergency situations.
CHARLESTON — South Carolina Ports Authority awarded $61,000 in grants to 55 S.C. charitable organizations, including Orangeburg County Communi…
NEESES – Author Madeline Bridges said, “Give the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you,” which relates to the latest Ora…
COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce delivered a letter to the General Assembly and the Governor calling upon them to pass and si…
Orangeburg resident, Henry A. Dyson, will have a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swift Books, 950 Chestnut St., Or…
Skyler Hutto is the son of two seasoned professionals in their own respective fields, but the young lawyer is working to blaze his own trail -…
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
CLEMSON (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes of play, while freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points…
This is the month when the national spirit should start to lift: COVID-19 vaccines could be administered by mid-December. While we won’t reach…
Robert Pawlicki, retired psychologist and columnist for the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News, writes on this page today that Americans have failed …
Gratitude: A feeling of thankful appreciation for favors or benefits received.-- Webster's
Notre Dame hears the chirping every year and there's nothing the Irish can do about it besides prove their worth on the field.
All Orangeburg County School District athletic and sports events have been canceled until further notice as several student athletes have test…
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz "one of the greatest coaches in American history" as he honored the college f…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a federal fugitive asleep in a woman’s car on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m.
CHARLESTON -- United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that SCANA Corp. and its subsidiary SCE&G have agreed to settle the Secu…
COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Riverland Drive and J…
CHARLESTON — Walmart broke ground Thursday on its nearly 3-million-square-foot Walmart Ridgeville Import Distribution Center in Dorchester County.
Orangeburg County
A Clover man is facing one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission…
The glorious sounds of the pipes which the pastor says has the power to heal the soul will soon return to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church i…
Evelyn Gillens is a strong woman of faith whose endearingly warm spirit led her large family to gather more than 100 cars for a drive-thru bir…
The 19th season of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club finished with Thursday's virtual Zoom meeting on FaceBook Live via The Times and Democrat Fac…
COLUMBIA — North Carolina State coach Wes Moore channeled two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells after the Wolfpack's landmark victor…
COLUMBIA — South Carolina farmers should prepare for training and on-farm inspections as more small farms become subject to the Produce Safety Rule.
The Orangeburg Riverhawks fall travel baseball program has eight players who will be participating in the USSSA All-Star Baseball Tournament t…
The Class AA Football State Championship contest previously scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2020, has been postponed due to Covid-19 virus.
MONCKS CORNER – Santee Cooper residential customer satisfaction increased in 2020 and once again topped the national average, according to res…
DENMARK – Voorhees College announced it raised $1,003,816 during a 12-hour live stream-a-thon that was held on Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday, surpass…
Today’s anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor comes as many Americans of subsequent generations are more familiar with another su…
A St. Matthews man who successfully appealed his murder conviction has again been found guilty in the shooting death of 28-year-old Taneris Hamilton.
Clemson is one victory away from a sixth consecutive trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and the No. 4 Tigers would seem t…
Two Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Envi…
The second South Carolina football coaching search this decade seems to be in its final days. As the process winds down, two names have come t…
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportun…
A local church-sponsored initiative that has helped less fortunate boys and girls in the Orangeburg community have a merrier Christmas for the…
It is Christmas time in Bamberg County and the county will bring in the season with a festive flair with a number of planned events.
The Judicial Merit Selection Commission found the following judicial candidates qualified and nominated at the public hearings held Nov. 30 an…
The Regional Medical Center says it has enough staff and beds to handle the recent increase in coronavirus cases.
Two dozen South Carolina State University freshmen, who call Orangeburg County home, are now pursing their dreams of becoming the next generat…
DENMARK – Denmark officials completed a series of improvements to the city’s water system during 2020, all designed to modernize the aging sys…
Different opponent for No. 14 Coastal Carolina. Even bigger stakes in this Top 25 matchup between the Chanticleers and No. 8 BYU.
The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes turned in a dominating performance to defeat TL Hanna 28-6 on Friday in the Class 5A state championship game at Be…
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tajion Jones had 24 points as UNC-Asheville rolled past South Carolina State 77-56 on Saturday.
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and No. 10 Houston rallied for a 77-67 win over South C…
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina's Trey Carter was fed up hearing how his team couldn't win, and certainly wouldn't hold up against the offensive jug…
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose each rushed for one, and Kentucky rolled South Ca…
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Clemson football program visits Charlotte, North Carolina, so much that it ought to consider purchasing a timeshare.
The Wall Street Journal on Dow Jones Industrial Average surging above 30,000 for the first time:
DENMARK – At its annual meeting held virtually due to the pandemic, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (S…
COLUMBIA -- The Pearson Virtual Theater, the Skipp Pearson Jazz Foundation launched its first virtual holiday concert series titled "A Christm…
Letitia Dowling of Denmark, has joined the SouthernCarolina Alliance team as the coordinator of the organization’s internal branding and marke…
NORWAY –James Thorpe, recently hired interim Norway police chief, during the regular Norway Council meeting held via Facebook Live and a telec…
RALEIGH, N.C. — The sixth annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast has found that despite widely accepted uncertainties as a result …
BOWMAN — Mayor Patsy Rhett started Bowman’s December town council meeting with the introduction of the town’s attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson of o…
South Carolina State University and Claflin University have received grants totaling $2.5 million from Dominion Energy to enhance their programs.
The late Julian and Evelyn Stroman created a Christmas wonderland at their Old Riley Street home.
Jacqueline Benjamin wiped tears from her eyes as she stood near the charred remains of what was once her home. She realized how close she came…
House Majority Whip James Clyburn and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commemorated the 150th anniversary of the swearing in of the first African Am…
BAMBERG - Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said he's seeking additional funding as the county moves to complete a three-phase hospita…
As most will agree, 2020 has been a trying year, but there is hope for the agricultural sector to drive away this black swan event that has sp…
South Carolina State University is forging ahead with fundraising, including the development of a capital campaign.
BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council is honoring the longest-serving councilperson in the county's history by renaming the courthouse annex buildi…
PruittHealth-Orangeburg is seeking words, drawings and videos from the community that will hopefully brighten the spirits of its seniors just …
Claflin University sophomore Otiana Thompson was recently crowned the Black College Quiz national champion.
Orangeburg County School District 2021 seniors will once again have graduation ceremonies at their high school football fields with limited ti…
AWENDAW — A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officer is deserving of recognition for his heroic actions after saving a d…
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County is now requiring citizens to wear a face mask.
MONCKS CORNER – The Santee Cooper Board of Directors recently endorsed principles that will guide the utility’s implementation of an initiativ…
BRANCHVILLE — Branchville Town Council held second reading of a rate increase this month.
In an effort to educate and champion the hemp industry’s growing impact in the state, South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Exte…
SALLEY – The Wise Men’s camels arrived early in Salley as did an entire menagerie fit for a Nativity and even, well, a zoo.
NORTH – Mayor Julius Jones said he will be trying to encourage North's branch of First Citizens Bank, which is slated to close Feb. 24, 2021, …
On behalf of the Roy G. Post Foundation, Waste Management Symposia Inc. has awarded South Carolina State University with $10,000 in scholarshi…
Despite economic uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg County continued to move forward with a number of building pr…
What happened in 2020? Governments and politics fed an insatiable press and social media to threaten the world with fear and misinformation. W…
“Piggly Wiggly is coming to Bamberg!”
The South State Bank branch on John C. Calhoun Drive is closed indefinitely due to staffing shortages related to the coronavirus.
Bamberg County School District 2 students will not be returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 5 as planned.
One of the best tried-and-true college football media traditions is the day-after, way-too-early preseason rankings in the immediate wake of t…
New South Carolina tight ends coach Erik Kimrey said last week that he was confident and hopeful that senior tight end Nick Muse would be back…
No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will square off for the national championship on Monday after the Buckeyes knocked off the favored Clemson …
Voorhees College announced Tuesday that one of its own will serve as the college's interim president.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he's heading to the NFL.
Motorists should take extra caution Saturday morning, especially when driving over bridges and along secondary roads, because there is a possi…
The annual Grand American Coon Hunt at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds is one of the largest field dog trials in the United States.
Mike Bobo is going to be an offensive coordinator in 2021, but not for Shane Beamer's South Carolina team.
The state health board has given two Orangeburg doctors permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center.
An Orangeburg master barber training school is providing free haircuts to all frontline workers on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the month of January.
You’ve crawled through the briars and been slapped in the face by unseen branches.
STARR — Call it good fortune, being business savvy, a blessing or something else, Milky Way Farm – Anderson County's last dairy farm – is expa…
“Let's get open and start making money!”
The Regional Medical Center is limiting visitation and reviewing elective surgeries as coronavirus cases surge, filling up the hospital.
A Calhoun County councilman says members need to be updated regularly on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.
Orangeburg County School District students will remain in virtual instruction through January because of the number of coronavirus cases in th…
An Orangeburg surgeon says he’ll challenge the Regional Medical Center’s proposed ambulatory surgery center if the hospital continues to fight…
The Orangeburg County School District developed a mobile application that can link its students and their families with telehealth services.
Bridges over Dean Swamp to be replaced
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.