Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

An Orangeburg man wanted in a 2018 shooting has been extradited after being located on the West Coast, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff …
Two more Orangeburg County residents have died from the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health …
An 84-year-old Springfield man has been identified as the victim in Monday morning’s house fire.
Orangeburg County Council has approved work to prepare the Western Region Industrial Park for future development.
Elloree resident Norton “Shot” Shuler Jr. was born and raised in the Providence community of Orangeburg County, where he learned a lot about l…
The Regional Medical Center has seen an increasing volume of COVID-19 patients, but expanded bed capacity and an adequate supply of personal p…
WEST COLUMBIA -- The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta has donated 92,000 surgical masks to support South Carolina frontline medi…
Orangeburg County Council approved the county budget during a special called meeting last week.
Orangeburg-based Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. has named a new chief executive officer.
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that he is allocating $2.4 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fun…
A 15-year-old male was shot in the stomach and leg Tuesday night as he was walking in Orangeburg. Authorities believe the shooter was aiming f…
The number of people filing an initial claim for unemployment declined last week.
An additional 46 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Depa…
A unity march is planned for Saturday in Orangeburg to address criminal justice reform.
Regional Medical Center (RMC) is pleased to announce M. Leann Smith, MD, and Daniel Oh, MD, PhD, have joined the Mabry Center for Cancer Care …
CHARLOTTE – On Thursday, Claflin University's athletic conference (the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) and Benedict College's at…
Construction will begin soon on Lake Edisto Road for a new canoe park and campsite.
“Our job is to keep you here as long as we can,” said now-retired executive director of Santee Cooper Country Mary Shriner.
ST. MATTHEWS -- At the recent town council meeting, St. Matthews Town Administrator Milton Pope emphasized that COVID-19 requirements are stil…
T&D Region athletic teams have either been working out based on specific guidelines in the event that fall sports take place in 2020 or aw…
COLUMBIA — The first case this year of deadly Eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in a South Carolina horse, Clemson University Liv…
South Carolina State University's 1890 Research & Extension Program is poised to continue its long-standing public service mission with th…
An Orangeburg County resident and a Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Dep…
A St. Matthews home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, according to the American Red Cross.
An Orangeburg man is facing drug and other charges after allegedly fleeing a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper. The chase ended in a near head-on co…
Several local governments are mandating the use of face masks in stores, while others have yet to make a decision.
Regional Medical Center will be offering free COVID-19 testing in the rear parking lot to individuals in the community who believe they may ha…
DENMARK – In a teleconference meeting in May, the city of Denmark gave first reading of an approximately $2.9 million dollar total 2020-2021 F…
A 60-year-old Orangeburg resident died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County.
Another middle-aged Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of H…
Two T&D Region towns will be holding special elections Tuesday.
A group marched through Orangeburg on Saturday morning to highlight the need for police reform.
COLUMBIA -- It’s almost impossible to predict and project college baseball until the draft is over, but now that it is, it’s a little easier t…
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the state’s first cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children ass…
An additional 36 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Depart…
Three people were taken to a hospital by helicopter after a collision in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
A morning or night person?
Four more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and …
Two elections postponed because of the coronavirus will be held today.
A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from gas stations in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
COLUMBIA — A hospital system in South Carolina is suspending elective surgeries due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients that officials …
The last line of the three stanzas of Claflin University’s alma mater says, “May thy Sons be leal and loyal to thy memory.”
COLUMBIA — Coaches always preach finding silver linings in the midst of adversity, and South Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Jay Urich se…
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Houston's Russell Westbrook hasn't made it to the NBA restart yet.
Claflin University’s sports information director Romanda Noble-Watson has been voted secretary of the D2 Sports Information Directors Association.
The 18th annual Bowman Harvest Festival has become another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools in Calhoun County are to reopen in August using a virtual model with the possibility of moving later to an in-person/virtual model, ac…
BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council voted to remove the Confederate monument located in downtown Bamberg.
BAMBERG – Bamberg County officials approved an ordinance requiring individuals in unincorporated areas to wear masks or face coverings in food…
BRANCHVILLE — Branchville Town Council has voted for and passed a mask ordinance for the town to follow for 61 days starting July 14.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a person of interest in a suspicious death that was discover…
Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Env…
Two candidates for Branchville Town Council will likely face a runoff after Tuesday’s election.
NORWAY – The Town of Norway swore in Berley James, a new councilwoman for District 4, during their July Council meeting, which was live-stream…
Former Claflin University track and field standout Faith McKie is among 605 female student-athletes nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Y…
Seven University of South Carolina football players have been named to the four preseason All-SEC squads as selected by Phil Steele Publications.
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Davey O’Brien Foundation revealed the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List on Tuesday, a group tha…
Dominion Energy South Carolina is seeking a rate increase for its South Carolina customers, The Post and Courier of Charleston reports.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford has announced formation of the ACC’s Committee for Racial…
A majority of parents, community members and employees are not comfortable returning to school in August until the spread of the coronavirus h…
Many local governments are still discussing implementation of a mandate while others are requiring that face masks be worn.
Orangeburg County School District's plans for reopening of schools for the 2020-21 year will be made by July 30.
Tommy Connelly won a seat on Branchville Town Council in Tuesday’s special election.
The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on Thursday, July 16. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m.
An appliance repairman was shot and killed while responding to a call for service on Tuesday night.
An additional 30 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Dep…
South Carolina State University is making preparations for its 2020 accreditation review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools C…
Veteran administrators have been selected to lead two Orangeburg County School District schools.
ROWESVILLE – Rowesville Mayor Paul Bishop stated he and the town council are looking to install a security system within the town and are curr…
DENMARK -- Dr. Prince Brown has been named the new vice president and chief development officer of Voorhees College’s Division of Institutiona…
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a forensic artist has created a composite drawing in connection with a suspicious deat…
The S.C. High School League Executive Committee approved on Wednesday its plan to shift the beginning of the high school football season in So…
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Cue the siren at the Dawsonville Pool Room — another Elliott is an All-Star winner.
An Orangeburg garden center is targeting the closure of its doors on or by July 1, 2021.
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Thursday announced it is suspending all fall sports seasons, meaning South Carolina Stat…
The Regional Medical Center is taking a proactive approach in warding off a potential spike in coronavirus patients with development of an Alt…
A North Charleston woman allegedly stabbed her 16-year-old daughter 15 times after pulling over to the side of Interstate 26 on Sunday night i…
Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and En…
RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy is launching a $35 million initiative in support of African American and underrepresented minority students.
As area school districts iron out their back-to-school plans, parents and those concerned about public education are not comfortable sending t…
Continuation of a 1% capital projects sales tax, enhanced industrial recruitment and the completion of recreational and broadband initiatives …
Agents from the Farm Bureau Insurance office in Orangeburg donated more than $7,000 to support a local Orangeburg church’s food bank as part o…
A Bamberg-based telehealth network has received a federal grant to establish a virtual access telehealth network and expand access to health c…
The novel coronavirus has a disproportionate impact on the Black community in South Carolina, according to data from state public health agencies.
WASHINGTON – As the U.S. Interstate Highway System reaches 64 years old, it faces increasing congestion, unprecedented levels of travel -- par…
COLUMBIA — In South Carolina's search for a BUCK linebacker prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the staff found a great fit in Virginia Bea…
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Wells Drive in Orangeburg was damaged by fire Thursday night.
Unemployment rates improved in The T&D Region in June as more people got back to work with the economy slowly reopening amid the coronavir…
The unconditional love of pets and their power to boost mood and even improve heart health have helped ease the stresses of many during the co…
The 63-year-old appliance repairman, who was shot and killed on Tuesday night, has been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
As Orangeburg County School District leaders wrestle with how to reopen schools next month amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an Orangebur…
Claflin University is one of several HBCUs partnering with Apple to bring technology programs to minority students.
Jane Powell of Summerton began working as the executive director at Santee Cooper Country on July 1.
Abundant and timely moisture and relatively moderate spring and summertime temperatures have been a boon for row crops in the region through t…
CHARLESTON -- United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that Julius Hamilton Washington, 29, of Summerville, was sentenced to 12 yea…
At the recent meeting of the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees approved administrative changes for the 2020-2021 school year.
Orangeburg County added 54 new cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environment…
University of South Carolina senior tight end Nick Muse has been named to the 2020 John Mackey Award preseason watch list, the Friends of John…
Veteran MLB pitcher and former Bamberg-Ehrhardt standout Zack Godley has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox, with the opportun…
An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environ…
The man injured in an trooper-involved shooting Saturday near Holly Hill has been released from the hospital, the S.C. Department of Public Sa…
Three more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus.
A 53-year-old man died in a collision in Calhoun County on Sunday morning, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.
A Holly Hill man is facing several charges after being shot by a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday night, according to the S.C. Departme…
GREENVILLE – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday the creation of the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) Grants at Hampton Park Christia…
Walmart has announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County, near Ridgeville.
Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and E…
More than 1,000 boxes of free food will distributed to those in need during an upcoming drive-thru food giveaway.
An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire on Saturday, according to the American Red Cross.
COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday he is allocating $32 million of federal relief money related to the coronavirus…
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stanc…
The NFL has offered to scrap all preseason games.
COLUMBIA -- Paper Converters Inc., a paper tube manufacturer, announced plans to expand operations in Colleton County. The company's $500,000 …
Orangeburg County has implemented a new COVID-19 prevention plan.
Attorney Gary Doremus looks up to his mother.
A young adult from Orangeburg County is among the 56 South Carolina residents to recently die of coronavirus, according to figures released Tu…
A South Carolina state judge on Monday approved a $520 million settlement in a customer class action lawsuit against state-owned utility Sante…
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James keeps hearing the same questions. How's it going? How's the bubble?
DUBLIN, Ohio — Jon Rahm made his first trip to Muirfield Village in a dark suit and a royal blue tie, no golf clubs.
Orangeburg County will begin using a new logo next week.
An Orangeburg man was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
An elderly Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health an…
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Sumter real estate agent and charged her with failing to file tax returns and p…
Investigators are searching for the person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Ler…
Orangeburg County students will start the new school year virtually, but they may have a chance to return to their classrooms in September, tr…
A South Carolina state judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a plan announced by Gov. Henry McMaster to direct $32 million in pandemic relief…
While some petitioned the South Carolina High School League on Wednesday to flop fall and spring sports this school year, South Carolina Indep…
DUBLIN, Ohio — Tiger Woods made his 19th trip to Muirfield Village as a pro and it was unlike anything he remembered.
The South Carolina State University Department of Athletics announced the hiring of Dawn Barnes as its head women’s volleyball coach.
