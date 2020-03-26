Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Sign up now to be a member. https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE), in partnership with Cl…
As we look back to life in Orangeburg County 50 years ago in 1970, you will find a very different environment than what we see today.
The first inquiry arrived at the National Basketball Players Association just seconds after Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the regular sea…
COLUMBIA -- As the University of South Carolina continues to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus Disease, the first priority remains the hea…
IRVING, Texas – A coach with Orangeburg roots has been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in the 2020 class.
Claflin softball players honored
NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State retired sports information director William P. "Bill" Hamilton will be recognized as a 2020 Distinguished …
The S.C. House set aside $1 million for sickle cell disease research and education in its version of the state budget.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Clemson Tigers began attacking the hole, then charged into the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken extends spring break to include the week of March 16-20.
A man is accused of molesting a 13-year-old, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
The Dogwood Garden Club of Orangeburg has been awarded a national grant from the National Garden Club Plant America Committee to design, lands…
A St. Matthews man admitted sending nude photos to a child under the age of 12, according to Orangeburg County court documents.
Former school board trustee Vernon Stephens has announced his candidacy for the District 39 state Senate seat in the June 2020 Democratic primary.
Calhoun County
Claflin and South Carolina State universities are extending their spring breaks in response to coronavirus concerns.
The next few days are pretty big for Justin Minaya.
VSU baseball takes two from Claflin
VARSITY SOFTBALL
In light of the growing concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has cancelled all extracurri…
Claflin University’s Emergency Preparedness Team, with the support of the board of trustees, has agreed to postpone activities surrounding the…
The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments Thursday because of the coronavirus, putting in doubt this…
The U.S. Census Bureau is working to make sure everyone in Orangeburg County is counted.
Medshore Ambulance’s Barnwell-Bamberg County EMS system won top honors at the South Carolina Emergency Care Symposium, accepting the Large Sys…
Orangeburg County
Shots were fired at a deputy who was trying to recover a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Thursday.
A Lexington man accused of multiple felonies, including kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and more, pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Claflin University and OCtech are postponing planned events because of coronavirus concerns. Also, Voorhees College is extending its spring break.
Clemson football held its annual Pro Day on Thursday for former Tigers to work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives inside the t…
COLUMBIA -- Going into March, this looked like South Carolina's national championship to lose.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tourn…
The South Carolina Independent School Association has suspended athletic competition in spring sports through the rest of March and into early April.
Most stories are written in the logical order: beginning, middle and end -- but not this one. It does begin at the beginning, but then it goes…
School officials say they’re not taking the coronavirus lightly.
In the world of historical and genealogical research, there is a saying, “History can repeat itself in some form or fashion.” Whatever the sit…
The Claflin University Athletics Department on Friday announced the cancellation of all athletics activities for the remainder of the spring 2…
Denmark Technical College will continue to operate on its normal schedule, President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. announced Friday.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reports it is preparing for the coronavirus, including changing the way it handles 9-1-1 calls.
The Orangeburg County Human Relations Council will recognize “End Racism Day” on Thursday, March 19, at noon in front of the Martin Luther Kin…
The pastor of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg said the church will for the first time ask people to not attend Sunday mornin…
Educators at Mellichamp Elementary School experienced a different kind of immersive professional development recently as Bakari Sellers, instr…
The impending threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to the cancellation of Claflin University spring sports, the suspension of…
South Carolina State University officials are preparing for the shift to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson Extension partnered to give away over 260 healthy native trees to replace invasive Bradford pears in the City of Clemson, but the hope…
Perhaps the most dangerous phrase in any industry is “because we’ve always done it this way,” and Clemson University researchers are studying …
With invasive plant species wreaking havoc on American agriculture and natural resources to an estimated tune of $40 billion each year, a pair…
CAMERON -- At Cameron Town Council’s March meeting, Mayor David Summers said that the agreement with Court Solutions for the online payment sy…
CLEMSON—Before coming to Clemson, defensive end K.J. Henry was the No. 6 player in the nation by ESPN. Being a top-ranked prospect out of high…
When Orangeburg Country Club was constructed on its current site in 1961 by architect Ellis Maples, it was viewed as “modern” in terms of leng…
Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting's nearly 20-years at the district's helm will come to an end.
NASCAR and IndyCar reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, with IndyCar also suspending its season through the end …
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County has a new administrator.
COLUMBIA -- Coming into the spring, it looked like a wide-open competition at the center spot and, while it still is to a degree, it looks lik…
Sen. John Matthews says former school board trustee Vernon Stephens has the background and spirit to replace him in the state Senate.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday it is investigating six additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coro…
VARSITY BASEBALL
CLEMSON — Week after week, Eric Mac Lain went in front of the media, answered every question with professionalism, even as a college kid, and …
An Orangeburg man will spend two years in prison for committing two burglaries.
COLUMBIA -- To have Will Muschamp tell it, Mike Bobo's first practice as a Georgia quarterback was an unmitigated disaster. Bobo, now the Game…
Fruit and vegetable growers in The T&D Region will have several new regulations and laws to contend with this year when trying to grow the…
COLUMBIA – The S.C. State Election Commission is monitoring developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is working with the S.C. Go…
In response to the public health threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order …
CHARLESTON – MUSC Health has received an official waiver from the Food and Drug Administration that will enable greater access to testing for …
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported the state’s first death related to COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The Bamberg County Detention Center is suspending all visitation to inmates until March 30 to ensure the safety of inmates and staff during th…
A dark cloud is passing across the nation and the world. When it passes, how will we have changed? How will we react after this national jolt?
Not unlike in other emergencies such as hurricanes, special precautions are needed with regard to your money as well as your person and property.
As The Times and Democrat continues to gather and deliver news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper is taking extra measures to ke…
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating five additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The campus of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will be closed to students and the public until March 31.
COLUMBIA – There's an old saying that drastic times call for drastic measures. Well, if this isn't the most drastic of times currently, I woul…
COLUMBIA – There is already one national championship banner hanging at Colonial Life Arena, and while there won’t be a chance to earn one in …
A home on Kings Road in Orangeburg was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Local utilities will not suspend or disconnect service for nonpayment during the current state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The filing period for the upcoming statewide party primaries is officially open.
The Arizona Cardinals added one of the NFL's top receivers to join an intriguing young team aiming to make a big move in the NFC West.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Monday that the Atlantic Coast Conference is on the verge of canceling all spring sports and act…
DENMARK -- The City of Denmark has had some major cancellations because of growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic of which there have…
South Carolina State University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and others made announcements Monday on how the coronavirus will affect …
COLUMBIA — As South Carolina reported its first death Monday from the new coronavirus, lawmakers plan to return to the Capitol, but only long …
The Arizona Cardinals added one of the NFL's top receivers to join an intriguing young team aiming to make a big move in the NFC West.
The past three days have arguably been the strangest in sports in at least a generation.
South Carolina was ranked No. 1 in the year-end Associated Press poll, giving the Gamecocks the top spot in all of the major polls.
NEW YORK — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley knows that Monday was supposed to be the night that women's basketball got put in the national sp…
The Orangeburg Part-Time Players has postponed its production of "Mamma Mia!" because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The fluid conditions of the coronavirus pandemic have forced the closure of some libraries in The T&D Region.
COLUMBIA — As South Carolinians come together to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers wants people to k…
Restructured outreach missions, online streaming of Sunday worship services and even the creation of a mobile app with a comprehensive prep li…
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 14 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, including one …
The Regional Medical Center is closing its doors to visitors, the Orangeburg Part-Time Players is postponing its upcoming show and other chang…
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators approved $45 million in emergency funding Tuesday to fight the new coronavirus and debated wheth…
Filing for the upcoming statewide party primaries has now been open for two days.
Orangeburg County
As much as the coronavirus crisis has impacted business and finance and stands to do so further, there will be recovery. Markets will recover.…
CORDOVA – At Cordova Town Council’s March meeting, Mayor James Martin discussed his plans for the penny sales tax for the town’s purposes.
A person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Calhoun County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. It’s…
St. Matthews Police Department
For two decades, Tom Brady was the face of the Patriots, and even of the NFL. When he turns 43 in August, his home address no longer will be in New England.
Saints, Brees agree on 2-year deal
MLB opening day could be Mid-May
The City of Orangeburg has agreed to pay $750,000 to a man who sued over being jailed for more than four months on charges that he hit an offi…
NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted multiple religious faiths to change or cancel services as houses of worship try to help conta…
We cannot not shake COVID-19 news even if we shut all the mass media forms of communication.
A Hickory Hill Road home was damaged by a bullet at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 13 additional cases of the coronavirus.
The Regional Medical Center says it is taking a number of steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Local seniors who have benefited from the Orangeburg County Council on Aging's public dining program will now receive home-delivered meals as …
Bamberg County announced Wednesday it has implemented its pandemic response plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Filing for the upcoming statewide party primaries continues.
Nonprofit and government organizations continue to announce changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the nation is encouraged to stay away from crowds due to the coronavirus, First Baptist Church of Orangeburg is using a bit of creativit…
CLEMSON – Heading into the season, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Clemson Tigers’ baseball team.
COLUMBIA – South Carolina football has its quarterback for the 2021 class.
COLUMBIA – It's been a trying time in the country across the board, from Fortune 500 companies to federal and local governments and college campuses.
Farmers in The T&D Region who suffered losses due to recent drought may be eligible for federal emergency loans.
In the world of historical and genealogical research, there is a saying, “History can repeat itself in some form or fashion.” Whatever the sit…
We wrote Friday about the importance of the food supply and the safety thereof. We noted specifically the role of agencies such as the S.C. De…
Orangeburg County
During times of crisis, people rely on their faith and their churches. Yet amid the threat from the coronavirus, gathering together for religi…
The S.C. Department of Social Services recently learned of a possible scam designed to acquire personal identifying information from recipient…
Orangeburg County government offices will be closed to the public beginning Friday.
Several candidates have filed for local and statewide offices.
To assist the faith community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times and Democrat has developed a digital space to combine area church n…
As the coronavirus continues to spread, more government bodies and organizations are announcing cancellations and changes.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 21 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings th…
Four Democratic senators are asking Gov. Henry McMaster to call an emergency hearing by the state Public Service Commission and Office of Regu…
The Gamecocks might not get a chance to play for a national championship this year, but that doesn't mean their players can't be rewarded for …
A long-serving Orangeburg County magistrate has been placed on interim suspension after being charged twice with driving under the influence.
Clemson basketball had never seen a season end the way it did last week.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have found a replacement for Cam Newton — and it didn't take long.
Rasheed Ali believes in getting to the truth even if it means risking his life. He’s proven that over the years with a fearlessness that has f…
Last fall as Americans joyously celebrated the new retail hybrid holiday of Halloween and Thanksgiving, the very first cases of novel coronavi…
In a time when protecting the nation’s public health demands clear, truthful and compassionate leadership, President Donald Trump has offered …
In response to a request from Gov. Henry McMaster for a disaster declaration, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest …
In few places in America are hunting and fishing more popular than Orangeburg County and around The T&D Region. In these days when gatheri…
Orangeburg County
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting Orangeburg County has two cases of coronavirus.
Quinlyn Connelly has formally filed for the office of Bamberg County clerk of court.
Amid the rise of coronavirus cases in South Carolina, Orangeburg County Council took special measures to ensure the safety of county council members.
COLUMBIA – South Carolina State University received positive feedback after presenting their budget before lawmakers.
BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council got an update on what the county needs to be doing to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus fro…
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported the state’s second and third deaths related to the coronavirus.
The City of Orangeburg is encouraging residents to call or use online services in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Screening inmates, court schedule changes and ramping up patrols, the threat of the coronavirus has led local officials to make changes in The…
Dell Hoover Jr., 47, of 1143 Stevenson Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to third-offense driving under suspension and habitual traffic offender status.
For all intents and purposes, the 2020 season was supposed to be the year that Lyn-J Dixon became the featured back of the Tigers offense. How…
Several new candidates have filed for office, adding to the pool of candidates seeking election to various local and statewide seats in the up…
Two individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Carolina Panthers on Friday signed former South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, who spent last season with the Cardinals.
Well, the basketball season has it its abrupt end.
TAMPA, Fla. — A new look for the NFL: Tom Brady in Tampa Bay pewter and red rather than Patriots red, white and blue.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday.
Let's play two? Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black would be down for doubleheaders.
eNASCAR racing on Fox Sports 1
Orangeburg restaurants and their employees are trying to adjust after South Carolina shut down all dine-in services.
A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
One more Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced…
Alex Ahlin, an 18-year-old senior at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, recently concluded USA Shooting’s Olympic trials for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.
After losing his first game as a starter since his senior year at Cartersville High School, junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to face som…
COLUMBIA -- This time of year, Adam Prentice is dealing with snow on the ground and now he’s worried about learning his way around a new campus.
COLUMBIA -- The last two years there hasn’t been a lot for Jaylin Dickerson to smile about, but he couldn’t help crack a smile when the questi…
Orangeburg County industries are reaching out to help as the number of people with coronavirus grows.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 22 additional cases of the coronavirus.
Institutions and groups throughout The T&D Region continue to announce changes designed to protect the public against the coronavirus.
Two Orangeburg County homes have been damaged by fire, according to the American Red Cross.
As nationwide shortages of personal protective equipment become more apparent, the Regional Medical Center is asking for donations to help mai…
The annual Showcase Orangeburg talent show scheduled for the end of April has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
As concerns over the coronavirus grow, the Regional Medical Center's Blood Assurance Program stands ready to reduce the virus' impact on the s…
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my friends told me about this guy that she has been dating for a while. She really likes his company and how much of a …
When Clemson's season ended with a disappointing 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship, running back Travis Etienne had to quickly pr…
As coronavirus concerns increase the demand for household essentials, Dollar General announced it plans to nearly double its normal hiring rat…
Former South Carolina standout safety D.J. Swearinger has reportedly signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.
CAYCE – Dominion Energy South Carolina announced Monday a $125,000 contribution to the One SC Fund to support a collaborative statewide respon…
COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Small Business Development Center is offering assistance to help small business owners persevere amid the impact…
Longtime Orangeburg pediatrician Dr. Tracy Macpherson took to her sewing machine over the weekend.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Candidates continue to file for the upcoming primary and general elections. The filing period ends Monday, March 30 at noon.
A Bamberg child was shot and injured late Sunday night, Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday that five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Oran…
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Gas prices continue to trend downward across the Carolinas.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 103 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavir…
COLUMBIA – State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, has written a letter to the United States Department of Justice, expressing his concern over …
COLUMBIA — To help provide supplies for health care providers responding to COVID-19, South Carolina requested its full allocation of medical …
Because my grandparents died in the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918-19, I decided to research how the country was affected while I also tell you …
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on contracts Monday with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughn…
Family Health Centers Inc. in Orangeburg s receiving a $70,910 grant to respond to the coronavirus.
Calhoun County is using preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The Town of Elloree, in an effort to implement the policies outlined in President Trump’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” has temporarily enacte…
According to SportsBettingDime.com, former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the odds-on favorite to be the sta…
An Orangeburg man is accused of helping a friend rape a woman.
A Holly Hill man was shot to death just outside of the town limits on Monday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 44 additional cases of the coronavirus.
The Bamberg County Courthouse is open; however, the public is encouraged to conduct business by phone, email, mail or online whenever possible…
Groups and government bodies throughout The T&D Region continue to announce changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley picked up her second national recognition in as many days when the Women's…
The Orangeburg County School District says it’s committed to involving the public in the search for a new superintendent, although it’s having…
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says one day he'll have time to reflect on a historic 20-year stint with the New England Patriots.
Candidates continue to file for office in The T&D Region.
A Neeses man is accused of shoplifting socks from Family Dollar, striking an officer in the face and fleeing to the roof of a ministry building.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina, as the Panthers released the 30-year-old quarterback on Tuesday after nine seasons.
It’s not as if there have not been warnings about the down side of plastic bag bans such as those implemented in communities along South Carol…
While canine coronavirus is not directly transmittable to humans, outbreaks of newly mutated infectious diseases in China such as the novel co…
CLEMSON (AP) — It turns out Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend didn't do anything wrong when they were trying to help coronavirus victims and …
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR informed its staff Tuesday that pay cuts will be imposed across the company until the series returns to racing.
Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant spent the season transforming Dayton from an unranked team that wasn't even picked to win its conference into one…
LOS ANGELES — The NFC West was a diabolically difficult division for most of the past decade, and it only seems to be getting tougher.
An Orangeburg-based Christian housing ministry wants to do its part to stem the tide of the coronavirus by collecting donated gloves, masks an…
Several candidates have filed for office in The T&D Region.
The following agencies have announced changes due to the coronavirus:
The S.C. Department of Education and local school districts are working together to give students Wi-Fi access.
The 18-year-old who was apparently shot to death on Monday night has been identified as Riquez Jayonte Williams of Pratt Street, Holly Hill, O…
A plane that flew out of Orangeburg Municipal Airport on Monday evening crashed off the North Carolina coast.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 82 additional cases of coronavirus, including one from Orangeburg County.
Three people were transported to the Regional Medical Center after a vehicle collided with an apartment building in Orangeburg on Wednesday af…
Trevor May has been preparing for this.