Walnuts considered the newest superfood

Dear Reader : It's a challenge to keep up with the latest superfood that's going to change your life. Blueberries, broccoli, chia seeds, kale, acai berries, pea flour, fish oil, oatmeal -- and the list goes on -- have all had their day. Health promises include fast and easy weight loss, lower blood pressure, better cholesterol levels, improved mood and even disease prevention.

This wish for a cure-all is as old as time, with a diabetes remedy of okra and wheat germ dating back to ancient Egypt in 1550 B.C. Thousands of years later, we still love the notion of a food with special properties that extend beyond its nutritional profile. It's that ongoing wish for a magic bullet that fills our newscasts and headlines with an ever-changing list of miracle foods.

As you point out in your letter, one of the newest entries into the superfood pantheon is the walnut. The reason why is recent research that links walnuts to certain health benefits. A study from scientists at Penn State found that people who ate several ounces of walnuts each day saw an increase in the populations of several types of gut bacteria. Among these were gut bacteria associated with blood pressure regulation and with improved heart health. This echoes the findings of previous studies, which have linked a diet that includes walnuts with a reduced risk of heart disease. The subjects in the Penn State study also saw an increase in the numbers of a gut bacterium that may help to protect the lining of the gut. This holds promise for conditions such as leaky gut syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.