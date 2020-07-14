Wall Street rebounds after yet another yo-yo day of trading

He pointed to cautious forecasts from companies that see the economy possibly taking a step back because of worsening COVID-19 trends, or at least taking longer to recover than expected.

"The fact that they are prepared for bad scenarios is helping to give the market a little confidence," he said.

Like the broader market, financial stocks drifted between gains and losses for much of the day before turning higher in the afternoon. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup said they collectively set aside nearly $27 billion during the second quarter to cover loans potentially going bad due to the recession.

But investors took very different approaches to each of them. JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% after it said it made a record amount of revenue from April through June. Its profit for the latest quarter also beat analysts' forecasts, even though it roughly halved from a year ago.

Wells Fargo, though, dropped 4.6% after it said it expects to cut its dividend. "Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably," CEO Charlie Scharf said.