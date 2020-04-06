Wall Street leaps 7%, markets rally worldwide on virus hopes

NEW YORK — Investors grabbed hold of a few glimmers of hope Monday that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing and sent stocks surging in a worldwide rally, capped by a 7% leap for the U.S. market.

The number of new coronavirus cases is dropping in the European hotspots of Italy and Spain. The center of the U.S. outbreak, New York, also reported its number of daily deaths has been effectively flat for two days. Even though the U.S. is still bracing for a surge of deaths due to COVID-19 and New York's governor said restrictions should stay in place to slow its spread, the sparks of confidence were enough to launch the S&P 500 to its best day in nearly two weeks.

The gains accelerated throughout the day, and markets in Europe and Asia rose nearly as much. In another sign that investors are feeling a bit less pessimistic about the economy's path, they sold bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose for the first time in four days.

"We're running on raw optimism, maybe that's the best way to put it," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research.