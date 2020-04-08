Wall Street jumps 3.4%, actually holds on this time

Shares of health insurers and other stocks got an extra boost after Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign. Investors had been wary of Sanders' proposal of "Medicare For All" and other plans that could have restricted profits.

UnitedHealth rose 8% after being down in the morning, and Anthem jumped 10.3%.

Another bounce came in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its meeting last month, where it slashed short-term interest rates back to nearly zero. The minutes confirmed expectations that the Fed will do "whatever it takes" to support markets, according to Bob Miller, head of Americas fundamental fixed income at BlackRock.

Uncertainty, though, is still the dominant force in markets. The World Trade Organization said global trade could fall anywhere from 13% to 32% this year. The wide range was due to how unpredictable the pandemic is.

Companies are also preparing to report their financial results for the first three months of the year in upcoming weeks. The numbers are likely to be bleak, but investors don't know how long that will last. McDonald's on Wednesday pulled its forecast for restaurant growth and other measures for 2020 and the long term, citing the uncertainty created by the pandemic.