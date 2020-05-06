Wall Street dips to week's first loss despite tech's efforts

The trend across stock markets has been decidedly up in recent weeks. Countries around the world and some U.S. states are allowing businesses to reopen in hopes of arresting the economic devastation, despite warnings that it could lead to a resurgence in infections.

The S&P 500 has more than halved its earlier loss of 34%, which stretched from February into late March. It began its recovery after the Federal Reserve and U.S. government pledged massive amounts of aid for the economy.

Many analysts are skeptical about the rally, calling it overdone given uncertainty about how long the recession will last. And as Wednesday's reports demonstrated, the damage looks to be the worst in many decades.

"Sentiment right now really rests on the potential for the economic restart and coincides with concerns about a second or third wave of virus spread," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "It's more of a wait-and-see, driven by both the path toward a return and how rocky the path may be."