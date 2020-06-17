Wall Street dips as global rally eases off the accelerator

But even though recent reports have also shown improvements in U.S. retail sales and employment as businesses reopen, the road back to a full recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be long and is full of potential setbacks. That stands in sharp contrast to the market's lightning surge over the last three months.

Consider Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, whose stock has often led the market — both up and down — as expectations swing about the reopening economy. It had six straight days this month where it rose or fell more than 10%.

It said late Tuesday that it's cancelling most of its voyages through September. Its shares fell 8.4% for one of the largest losses in the S&P 500.

The chief risk for the market lies in rising infection levels in several hotspots around the world, including Florida, Texas and China. Even if authorities don't reinstate widespread lockdowns, the worry is that businesses and consumers could get frightened by new waves of infections and pull back on their spending.

Such worries rocked the market last week, sending the S&P 500 down nearly 6% one day, and they've continued to hang in the background this week.