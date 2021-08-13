Walkoff win adds to excitement of MLB's first Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel.
Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game played in Iowa.
“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show," Anderson said.
Anderson, who had an earlier RBI-double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season.
Clearly having as much fun as anyone in attendance, Anderson danced his way around the bases after the showstopper of a hit and wiggled his hands near his neck as he headed for home and the celebratory dousing at the plate from his teammates.
“Being able to walk it off was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure,” said Anderson, who sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars — after a light and fireworks show — at the made-from-scratch stadium.
Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (7-2), as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.
This was precisely the thrill many players hoped aloud for prior to the night. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge.
It had a Hollywood finish, too, with the game-clinching shot by Anderson. So what if it was more “The Natural” than “Field of Dreams”?
“He’s been the energy, the man, of our team. What a leader,” said White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo, who filled in for Tony La Russa.
They played next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones, and even the Yankees fans who made the trek could hardly have headed home anything but happy with the experience.
Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who was tagged for seven runs in five innings in another struggle with his new team, was having a hard time reflecting on the memories in the aftermath.
Still, even though the Yankees fell into fourth place in the AL East — and in the race for two wild-card spots — there will be no forgetting this trip for the rest of their careers.
“That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game as I’ve ever been part of,” manager Aaron Boone said.
José Abreu hit the first drive into the sea of green stalks, and teammates Eloy Jiménez and Seby Zavala followed him with homers for the White Sox on this vintage summer night in farm country with the teams in 1919-style uniforms to match.
Judge wore custom-painted cleats to commemorate the film, with the famous line “If you build it, he will come,” printed on the tongues and cornstalks on the sides.
League ERA leader Lance Lynn sidestepped a three-run homer by Judge and a solo shot from former College of Charleston standout Brett Gardner to finish five innings for the White Sox, remaining unbeaten in his last eight starts.
Costner started the evening with a star's entrance, slowly walking out of the cornrows — like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the film — before turning to watch the players do the same for their made-for-TV pregame introductions. Costner's address to the fans included the obligatory question in ode to the famous line from the movie, “Is this heaven?”
No, it's Iowa.
“I wish we had a little time here to kind of take it all in and really appreciate it," Gardner said, having grown up among farming and fields in Holly Hill, South Carolina. "But the season moves along in a hurry.”
IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY WILL COME, AND THEY WILL RETURN
As the bus carried the New York Yankees through the cornfields blanketing the serene, rolling farmland of northeast Iowa, Aaron Judge noticed a difference from the usual arrival in the next city.
The ride to the Field of Dreams site to play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night had everyone's attention, like a bunch of kids who couldn't believe what they were getting to do.
“It was the first time people had their headphones out, and they were just glued to the windows, checking out the scenery,” said Judge, the three-time All-Star right fielder.
“We have a lot of guys from different countries who really haven't seen the country like this, or guys from big cities who really haven't seen open fields and stuff like this, so it was pretty cool driving in and seeing everybody in town kind of standing on the side of the roads with signs and cheering us on," he said.
The made-for-TV event, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had the billing as the first Major League Baseball game in this state, a place that's usually focused on college and community sports, spotlighted by presidential campaigns and fueled by the hog and grain industry.