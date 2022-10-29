WALK THE BLOCK: Norway event keeps focus on breast cancer awareness

More than 300 people converged upon the Edwardstown community in Norway for the second annual Walk the Block for Breast Cancer Awareness event on Oct. 8.

Gifted by Tonya hosted the event, which also included the participation of 27 vendors and 25 breast cancer survivors.

“Oh, it was awesome. Last year, we probably had over 200. I knew it would be bigger this year because I allowed people to register in advance. So I knew that with the teams registering, I knew how to prepare in advance. So that was a good thing,” event organizer Tonya James said.

“We just come out and celebrate. We just want to bring awareness and celebrate our survivors. The survivors get to walk the pink runway, and they get to dance and share what surviving cancer means to them. It's just a fun day,” she said.

James said health vendors were among those who participated in this year's event.

“It was just beautiful. We had COVID vaccinations on site. We actually had 13 people to receive their booster shot. One of our big partners that was there, Save the Children, sponsored our Kid Zone. They had crafts, a fruit stand, games, and they gave away toys. It was just awesome, it really was,” she said.

James said the event will definitely be held each year.

“The block is like one mile. You walk as long as you like. We also had a live band, the Promise Land Band. They came out and provided us with entertainment. They were awesome,” she said.

James said the event's speaker actually passed away before it was held; therefore, the walk was dedicated in memory of her.

Michael Sims, who performed at last year's walk and passed away on Feb. 1, was also honored.

“Our speaker actually transitioned in July from her fight with breast cancer. Her name was Carolyn Ansley. So we dedicated the walk to her,” James said.

She said she was happy to host this year's event which, helps to bring the community together in the spirit of fun, fellowship and awareness of breast cancer.

“Everybody's like, ‘What can I do?’ or ‘You can use my yard for parking.’ They already told me, ‘You cannot move it. That's our event.’ I'm like, ‘OK,’” James said.