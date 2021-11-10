Wake up to 'woke'

Conservatives and the far-right media echo chamber also use the word in their attempts to make gender pronouns into a pitched battle in the culture war. I was raised to believe it's only polite to call people what they prefer to be called -- she/her, they/them, whatever. To the right, though, respecting how people wish to be addressed is "woke," and therefore not only somehow wrong but also somehow threatening.

What drives me crazy is that journalists who should know better have begun using wokeness as shorthand without even examining, let alone challenging, the right-wing narrative. Commentators have posited that wokeness in the Virginia public schools gave Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin his narrow victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe -- without bothering to note that what is being taught is not critical race theory but simply truthful American history, the good along with the bad. If there's something wrong with learning our history, we're in serious trouble.

Maybe Rodgers did us all a favor with his transparent and comical attempt to hide his mendacity -- and his betrayal of his teammates, who had to play without him Sunday and lost -- behind the imaginary menace of a "woke mob." Maybe more people will see that wokeness is being used as a smokescreen to hide dishonesty, imprecision and lazy thinking.

The next time someone accuses someone else of being woke, ask them to spell out exactly what they mean. You'll have to wait a while for an answer.

Orangeburg native and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson is on Twitter: @Eugene_Robinson.

