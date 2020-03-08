Waiting to share his heart

Dear Annie: I'm a 31-year-old man, and I believe I'm in love with my friend. It's been a year now that I've been feeling this way about her, but I haven't expressed my feelings. At first, the reason was that she was in a relationship with a man for a long time. I never made a move because I didn't want to cause problems for them. They broke up late last year (for reasons having nothing to do with me).

Now that my friend is single, I don't know whether I should tell her how I feel. Is it still too early for her to start a new relationship? -- Lover and Friend

Dear Lover: You can't yank cupid's arrow from your heart, no matter how hard you try. So it's really not a matter of if you should tell her how you feel but when. I concede your point that it might be early for her to consider another steady, serious relationship, so perhaps wait it out for another month. But don't wait too long -- or you'll be standing on the sidelines once again, wondering what might have been.

If she ends up feeling the same way, fantastic! And if not, at least you'll know and can begin moving on.