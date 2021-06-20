Wainwright pitches 3-hitter, Cards top Braves 9-1 in opener

ATLANTA — Adam Wainwright was proud to pitch the 26th complete game of his career, no matter how long it went.

"I'll take them however they give them to me," he said. "If the next one is a five-inning rainout, I'll take that one, too. I like going the distance. That's a notch on the belt. That's what we strive to do."

Wainwright struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter in going the full seven innngs, sending the St. Louis Cardinals over the Atlanta Braves 9-1 Sunday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Bryse Wilson in the first and Paul Goldschmidt added a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the fifth.

The 39-year-old Wainwright (5-5) didn't allow a hit until the fourth, when Freddie Freeman singled.

Wainwright struck out slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with a runner at second to end the fifth and St. Louis leading 6-1. With his second complete game this season, Wainwright tied Justin Verlander for most overall among active pitchers.

Wainwright reversed a trend in which he was 1-2 with an 8.20 in four road starts this year. He also improved to 8-0 in 10 doubleheader starts.

The Brunswick, Georgia, native had plenty of support in the stands.