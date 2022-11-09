Voters OK recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country.

The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana's recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals in Tuesday's elections.

Advocates said the results send a message to lawmakers in Washington about support around the country for legalization.

"A growing number of voters recognize that cannabis policy reform is in the best interest of public health and safety, criminal justice reform, social equity, and personal freedom," Toi Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Marijuana Policy Project, said in a statement. "State-level legalization victories are what's necessary to move the needle forward at the federal level."

The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

Missouri's measure will legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunge records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.

"It just shows that this is not a partisan issue," said John Payne, who led the Missouri campaign to legalize marijuana use. "This is something that transcends partisan divides."

