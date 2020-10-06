Vote for return to sanity

Think of all the time and energy we all must presently devote to the outbursts driven by Trump's bottomless appetite for attention. Imagine having that psychic burden lifted. Envision the name Trump appearing only in the headlines of below-the-fold stories about criminal investigations and civil lawsuits. Now vote, and make that dream a reality.

Imagine what we could do with the brainpower that is now sucked into Trump's massive black hole of an ego. How much easier would it be to convince our neighbors to follow the advice of scientists on how best to halt the COVID-19 pandemic without having to spend time combating Trump's bleach-soaked misinformation campaign? What might we be able to do to stimulate a devastated economy without having to worry about the president's need to brand every bit of aid as a personal gift? Where might the conversation about systemic racism be able to start without the president questioning whether racism even exists, or ever existed, in the faux-America of his limited imagination?

And we can at least try to revive the concepts of fact and truth. Remember those old friends? Remember how we once valued them because they helped us find our way as a society and as a nation?